A man has been taken to hospital and a road has been shut after a three-vehicle crash in Lynn.

Emergency services were called to a road near the Southgates roundabout in the town at about 2.30pm to reports of the collision.

A Norfolk Police spokeswoman said they have closed the A148 Nar Ouse Way.

Police have closed off Nar Ouse Way in King's Lynn. Picture: Kris Johnston

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said two patients were assessed at the scene, before one man was transported to Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further assessment and care.