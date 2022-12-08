Nar Ouse Way off King's Lynn's Southgates roundabout closed and man taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash
Published: 16:04, 08 December 2022
| Updated: 16:17, 08 December 2022
A man has been taken to hospital and a road has been shut after a three-vehicle crash in Lynn.
Emergency services were called to a road near the Southgates roundabout in the town at about 2.30pm to reports of the collision.
A Norfolk Police spokeswoman said they have closed the A148 Nar Ouse Way.
A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said two patients were assessed at the scene, before one man was transported to Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further assessment and care.