A 26-year-old who moved an electric bike following a serious crash has been sentenced for tampering with a police investigation scene.

Kane Clarke, of Coronation Walk in Fairstead, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to obstructing the police in their duty.

At 9pm on September 5, Clarke appeared at the scene of a crash on Wisbech Road in South Lynn. He was not involved in the collision himself.

The collision happened on Wisbech Road on Septmeber 5. Picture: Kris Johnston

The incident involved a car and an e-bike, which left teenage bike rider Tyler Greenacre fighting for his life.

Clarke had decided to move the bike off the road, around 20 metres away from where it was positioned, which harmed the police’s investigations into the crash.

Once officers saw Clarke had moved the bike, he was arrested and taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

However, in mitigation, duty solicitor George Sorrell told the court that Clarke was only trying to help.

“He has learnt his lesson to avoid getting involved with police investigations,” he said.

“He is very sorry for it. He is a good, working family man.”

Mr Sorrell said that police were “rough” with Clarke while arresting him and hurt his wrists.

“He was not going to mention it, but the police were quite heavy-handed,” Mr Sorrell added.

Clarke was fined £50 and ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge and £40 in court costs.