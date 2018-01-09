Man threatens woman with a knife in attempted Hunstanton store robbery

A man threatened a shop assistant with a knife during an attempted robbery at a store in Hunstanton last week.

The incident happened on Thursday, January 4 shortly after 5pm at York Avenue Premier Store, when a man threatened a woman with a knife whilst demanding money.

Police say the victim refused to hand over any cash and the suspect fled the scene. No one was injured and nothing was stolen.

The man is described as wearing a black balaclava, a black waist-length jacket with two thin white reflective stripes on the chest, black trousers and black gloves.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or saw a man matching the above description running away from the location, should contact Det Con Marie Lloyd at King’s Lynn CID via the non-emergency 101 number.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.