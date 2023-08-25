A Lynn man will appear at crown court next month after being charged with the attempted murder of another man in Hunstanton.

It comes after police were called to Elizabeth Close at 4.45pm on Tuesday following reports a man had been stabbed and left with life-threatening injuries.

Neil Donkin, 41, of Saddlebow Road, South Lynn, was subsequently charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

Norwich Crown Court

He appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court yesterday and his case was adjourned.

Donkin was remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court on September 21.

Emergency services, including paramedics, attended the scene on Tuesday and a man in his 40s was taken to Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

He was later transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with life-threatening injuries, where he remains.

A woman in her 30s was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and assaulting an emergency worker.

She has since been released on bail until September 19.