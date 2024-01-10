A man in his 50s is set to appear in court after being arrested on suspicion of drink-driving in Lynn this week.

Police said the man was detained on Cross Bank Road at 9.07pm on Monday, before being taken to Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Wayne Tomlinson, 56, of Wotton Road, Lynn, has subsequently been charged with being in charge of a motor vehicle while above the alcohol limit.

Wayne Tomlinson is due to appear at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on February 29

He is accused of providing a reading of 147mcg alcohol in 100ml of breath – the legal limit to drive is 35mcg.

Tomlinson has been released on bail and is due to appear at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on February 29.