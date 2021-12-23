Man to face court over trouble at King's Lynn Town v Walsall FA Cup tie

A man has been summonsed to appear in court in connection with trouble during a King’s Lynn Town football match last month.

Three arrests are now known to have been made in connection with disorder during the Linnets’ FA Cup tie with Walsall on November 6.

A 17-year-old youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has already been charged.

The Walks Stadium, home of King's Lynn Town FC. Picture: Ian Burt. (53798781)

And Norfolk Police have now confirmed a man in his 40s, who was also arrested on the day of the match, is set to face the courts.

A spokesman said the man “voluntarily attended King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre where he was interviewed following an assault.

“He has since been summonsed to court for the offence of assault.”

A date for the court hearing has yet to be fixed.

It is also thought that two other people are being investigated.

Meanwhile, King’s Lynn Town say they have banned one supporter from the Walks over the incidents, while two others have been barred for the remainder of this season.

A club spokesman said: “We do not condone or tolerate that sort of behaviour and will always work with police to ensure convictions are made where there is supporting evidence.”