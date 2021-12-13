Home   News   Article

King's Lynn man to face crown court hearing on indecent image charges

By Lynn News Reporter
Published: 17:08, 13 December 2021
A Fairstead man has been sent to crown court on charges relating to thousands of indecent images.

Alec Mackie, 64, is accused of making more than 800 indecent photos and videos of children of category A, the most serious in nature.

He’s also charged with making more than 1,000 categorised as class B and more than 2,800 class C.

King's Lynn Magistrates Court news. (53357641)
There are also three charges of distributing images and videos of all three categories.

And Mackie, who is a registered sex offender, is said to have failed to notify police of acquiring or possessing four mobile phones and a tablet which he was prohibited from doing by a Sexual Harm Prevention Order made in 2016.

He did not enter pleas to any of the charges when he appeared before Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The bench, which was told the starting point on the sentencing guidelines was three years’ custody, declined jurisdiction.

Mackie, of Churchill Court, will next appear before Norwich Crown Court on January 6.

He was granted unconditional bail until that hearing.

