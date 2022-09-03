More news, no ads

A South Lynn resident is to stand trial at crown court on a GBH charge.

The 20-year-old is accused of maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm on Alexsandro Bristot in Lynn on October 24, 2021.

Kieran Schonfelder, of Wisbech Road, appeared before Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday to plead not guilty to the offence.

Norwich Crown Court

The case will next be heard at Norwich Crown Court on September 29.

The defendant was granted conditional bail to the next hearing.

