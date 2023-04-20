A man will face a trial after being accused of assaulting a person, causing actual bodily harm.

Tommy Saunders, 27, was not present for the hearing at Lynn's Magistrates' Court on Thursday, but will his trial will take place in August.

The case was adjourned from February 20 when Saunders, of Doddington Road in Lincoln, pleaded not guilty to the alleged incident in Lynn.

Tommy Saunders will return to Lynn's Magistrates' Court

Saunders has been ordered to return to Lynn's Magistrates' on August 8.