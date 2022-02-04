A trial is to be held for a man accused of burgling Lynn’s Royal Gourmet restaurant.

Andrew Wilson, 45, pleaded not guilty to stealing £78, a bicycle and a knife from the premises on August 24 last year.

Court records suggest that he made a court appearance the following day and indicated a guilty plea to being in possession of a large kitchen knife – the one alleged to have been taken from the restaurant - in Saddlebow Road on August 24.

King's Lynn Magistrates Court (54417693)

However, Wilson - who is in custody on remand for other matters and appeared before town magistrates on Thursday via video link – denied that had happened.

Solicitor Nazir Vania said: “He remains adamant that he has not appeared before the court or indicated a guilty plea to that matter.

“When he was spoken to about the blade article offence in police interview, he categorically stated that he’d found it in a field a short time before.”

Mr Vania added: “It may be in due course that there’s an application to vacate the original plea.”

Wilson was remanded into custody and the trial was set for March 22 at Lynn.

An interim remand hearing will be held next Wednesday, February 9.