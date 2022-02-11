Man to face trial on missile charge over King's Lynn Town beer incident

A 36-year-old man is to stand trial on a charge of throwing a plastic cup of beer at fans during a King’s Lynn Town match at The Walks.

Patrick Kennedy is accused of the offence during the Linnets’ first league game of the season, against Southend United on August 21 last year.

He appeared before Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday to plead not guilty to throwing a missile at a spectators’ area.

The Walks Stadium, home of King's Lynn Town FC. Picture: Ian Burt. (53798781)

Kennedy said he admits throwing the beer but the cup did not leave his hand and will contest whether liquid can be classed as a “missile”.

Prosecutor Jacqui Dankyi told the bench that the incident was captured on CCTV but it was not available to be shown in court on Thursday.

If convicted, Kennedy could also face the imposition of a Football Banning Order lasting for at least three years.

The trial will be held on April 5 and Kennedy, of Wootton Road, was granted unconditional bail until that date.