Man told police officer should be 'put on a leash' during King's Lynn disorder, court told

A Clenchwarton man said a police officer should be “put on a leash” during a drunken episode in Lynn town centre.

Wayne Batterbee had just left a nightclub and was seen by officers to be shouting and swearing at door staff in Norfolk Street, town magistrates heard on Thursday.

He was noted to be unsteady on his feet and smelt strongly of alcohol, turning aggressive when asked by police to move on, said prosecutor Lily Orr.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (56371281)

She added that was when Batterbee made the remark about one of the officers needing to be put on a leash and he had “gone through another officer of similar height”.

“When arrested and cautioned, he replied ‘I apologise, are you really doing this?’ said Miss Orr.

Batterbee, of Benedict Close, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place at about 2.25am on April 3.

Norfolk Street in King's Lynn.

The 43-year-old said in mitigation: “I did not swear at the bouncers. I know a lot of them.

“I was standing there being surrounded [by police]. I was scared. I felt like they were coming in on me.”

Batterbee was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £72 in costs and a victim surcharge.