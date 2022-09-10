A Lynn man has admitted twice driving while disqualified – on an e-scooter.

Michael Cook was first stopped by police in Railway Road on July 22.

Checks showed he was a banned driver – he had twice been convicted of drug-driving in 2021 and been given three-year bans.

Railway Road, Lynn

Cook was disqualified until June 1, 2024, town magistrates were told on Thursday.

Having been given notice to attend court for that hearing, Cook was stopped again in the same street and on the same Zinc scooter just four days beforehand.

A police officer caught him committing the offence on Sunday, September 4.

Prosecutor Colette Harper said: “An aggravating matter is that [Cook] knew he was in court today for exactly the same thing on exactly the same scooter.”

Cook, of St John’s Terrace, pleaded guilty to two counts of driving while disqualified and two counts of having no insurance.

Solicitor George Sorrell said in mitigation that some people think scooters shouldn’t be classed as a vehicle because they only do about 6mph.

“But they are and they can do harm and that’s why they need to be insured,” he added.

He said Cook had turned to using a scooter after having bikes repeatedly stolen.

“He wants to be a good citizen,” said Mr Sorrell. “He’s got a new pushbike and he’ll look after the pushbike and ensure it doesn’t get stolen and use that instead of the scooter.”

For the first driving while disqualified offence, Cook was fined £60. For the second there was a £120 fine.

He was also further banned for six months and told to pay £105 costs and £72 victim surcharge.

There were no separate penalties for the insurance offences.