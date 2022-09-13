Some 140 footballers are currently registered in a football league with a difference – every single one of them wants to become fitter and lose weight.

Man v Fat King’s Lynn is a thriving league within the Man v Fat National Weight Loss League.

Funded places are available through Norfolk County Council for men over 18-years-old with a BMI over 27.5.

There is now a defibrillator at the club

The players have enjoyed a lot of success through the league and have been lucky enough to receive a defibrillator with the help of regular player Simon Hammond and the generous sponsorship from Gary Quinlan at Hayley East Anglia.

This will be pitchside at all Man v Fat King’s Lynn matches, coach Dean Bax told the Lynn News.

Players Michael Jordan and Kyle Walker have also attended First Aid courses so they can use this essential new piece of equipment that has the potential to save the life of someone in cardiac arrest.

Man vs Fat footballers in Lynn

To find out more about Man v Fat football go to www.manvfatfootball.org/kingslynn