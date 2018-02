A man who was wanted in Lynn was arrested in Wales last night (Monday, February 5).

Police first issued an appeal to trace Alexander Hewitt, 61, in February last year and said he was wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

Hewitt was arrested in Bala in North Wales and remains in police custody.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers would like to thank the media and the public for their help with the appeal.”