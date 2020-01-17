Man wanted in Suffolk arrested at King's Lynn hotel

A 35-year-old man who was wanted by police in Suffolk has been arrested in Lynn.

Levi Hilden was sought in connection with a number of burglary and theft offences across Suffolk.

He was arrested by officers from Norfolk Constabulary at a hotel in Lynn last night, Thursday, January 16.

Police news

A 23-year-old man from the Lynn area and a 29-year-old man from Doncaster were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All three were taken to Lynn Police Investigation Centre where they currently remain for questioning.

Police said they would like to thank members of the public for their assistance with the wanted person appeal.

Read more CrimeKings Lynn