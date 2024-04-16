Police have launched an appeal to track down a 32-year-old wanted man.

Oliver Watkins, also known as Ollie, from Lynn, is wanted on recall to prison and for breach of court bail.

Oliver, of no fixed address, is known to frequent the Lynn and Dereham areas.

Oliver Watkins is wanted by police. Picture: Norfolk Police

He is described as 6ft 3 ins tall and of slim build.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his current whereabouts has been asked to contact Norfolk Police quoting reference 36/17327/24.

To do so, email Amy.Clark@norfolk.police.uk, phone 101 or visit https://www.norfolk.police.uk/tell-us.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.