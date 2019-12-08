A man threatened to “break the knees” of a security guard during a heated row in front of Sainsbury’s shoppers in Lynn town centre.

The two had come into contact with each other on two consecutive days, magistrates in Lynn were told on Thursday.

On the first occasion Nathan Christopher James Rayner questioned the security guard why he had moved on a homeless woman. Rayner, 19, swore at him and left.

At 5.30pm the following day the same security guard was on duty in the store when Rayner went in.

Prosecutor Robyn Khan described the two getting into an animated argument, with Rayner about two inches from the worker’s face.

Miss Khan said the security guard was challenged to a fight, to which he replied: “Not now, when I finish today.”

Rayner, who had been drinking, replied: “When you come out, I’ll break your knees.”

Police were called and the teenager was arrested.

Rayner, who gave a contact address in Austin Fields, Lynn, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour.

It had been a chance second meeting, said solicitor Ruth Johnson in mitigation. Rayner had gone in to buy items, not to challenge the security guard.

“[The guard] dealt with those threats perfectly well by saying, ‘not in here, at the end of my shift’”, she added.

Miss Johnson said the defendant had mental health issues but was doing “very well” under the Purfleet Trust.

Rayner was sentenced to an 18-month conditional discharge and told to pay a £21 victim surcharge.

