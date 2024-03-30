A man has been left feeling that “everybody is against him” after a drunken episode saw him wind up in court.

On February 4, Dean Pakes, 28, had been involved in a fight on Norfolk Street in Lynn during which punches were thrown when police were called.

Pakes, of Ranworth in Fairstead, was given multiple opportunities to leave the area by officers.

Dean Pakes appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday

However, while proceeding to nearby Old Sunway, he continued to shout in their direction before becoming aggressive.

Officers felt he was clearly intoxicated due to a strong smell of alcohol, and having issued him with several warnings which went unheeded, they arrested him.

On Thursday, Pakes appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court, where he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

He was fined £133, and will also pay court costs of £105 and a £53 victim surcharge.

Appearing unrepresented, Pakes said: “I admit I was guilty for being drunk. I reacted the way I did because I was intoxicated.

“I was stepping away from the situation but was being poked in the shoulder by the officer. If I wasn’t drunk, I would have dealt with it differently.”

Pakes told the court he has been engaging in social activities with friends, such as trips to the pub, in a bid to help his social anxiety.

However, he said he feels that “everybody has been against me”.