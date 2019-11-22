A homeless Lynn man has been banned from the roads for drug-driving.

Nicholas James Symonds was stopped in a Ford Transit in the town’s Blackfriars Road on March 26.

He was found to have in his system 65 micrograms of cocaine per litre of blood, for which the specified limit is 10, and 2.8 micrograms of a cannabis derivative. The specified limit for that substance is two.

King's Lynn Magistrates Court news. (14997666)

Symonds, 34, pleaded guilty to two counts of drug-driving when he appeared before Lynn Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

The court was told he had a drink-driving conviction in 2009.

Symonds also admitted twice failing to attend induction appointments with probation following a suspended sentence order imposed in September for thefts of bicycles.

And a review of his drug rehabilitation order heard that he had tested positive for cocaine and amphetamine.

However, the court administration mishaps had meant that little progress had been made with Symonds on the drug programme and he would next be tested in December.

Solicitor Tiffany Meredith said the drug-driving offences were back in March and she thought there might soon be improvements in his drug and accommodation situations.

Symonds was disqualified from driving for 15 months. For breaching the community order, the order was extended by two months and he was fined £120 and told to pay a £30 victim surcharge.