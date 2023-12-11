A Lynn man who was “shouting abuse” at people on a night out proceeded to kick a police officer while being arrested.

Reece Lennox, 26, of Hillington Square in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place – as well as common assault of an emergency worker.

Both of these offences took place on October 22, and prosecutor Lesla Small said that on that date, Lennox was refused entry to Bar 100 on Norfolk Street after shouting at customers and staff telling them to “f**k off”.

The incident took place on Norfolk Street in Lynn

Police approached him and asked for him to leave the area.

Later on that night at around 3am, he was in the Chilli Masters takeaway and was again acting aggressively towards staff.

He was told again by officers to “go home and stop being abusive”, but Lennox did not listen and said “these f*****g p**sies” in response.

He was then arrested for being drunk and disorderly. Officers struggled to get hold of him, and he kicked out at one of them, striking them in the thigh.

He was then strapped into a police van and taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre.

In mitigation, Charlotte Winchester said that Lennox had consumed a “large amount of alcohol” before the offence took place – and that he was being followed around by police.

“He said to me that police were drawn to the attention of his clothing – he was wearing a tracksuit and a puffer jacket,” Ms Winchester said.

“Police were following him around and keeping an eye on him. He felt targeted.”

The solicitor added that PAVA spray was used on Lennox twice, which caused a lot of “irritation” for him.

She added: “In custody his clothes were cut off of him and he was given a jumper that was too small for him.”

Lennox, who was described by Ms Winchester as “heavily convicted”, was given a 120-day alcohol abstinence monitoring tag to wear by magistrates.

He will also pay £100 in compensation to the police officer that he kicked.