A man who beat up another person in a Lynn street in an unprovoked attack has been ordered to do 240 hours of unpaid work.

Lynn Magistrates’ Court heard on Thursday how the victim was punched repeatedly in New Conduit Street by drunken Harry Miles.

Miles (31) had initially seen the victim in Purfleet Street and shouted: “You must be gay - you’re wearing pink shorts.”

Purfleet Street, King's Lynn

The victim brushed off the remark but a short time later was approached by Miles and punched in the face several times.

A man with the defendant told Miles “that’s enough” and the two walked off.

Earlier, Miles – who had been drinking all day while at a watersports event – was held in the town – had kicked and damaged a sign at Burger & Social in Tower Street.

An employee had recognised Miles and called police, the hearing was told.

When a police sergeant went to arrest Miles after the assault, the defendant threatened to “blank him out” and indicated he would spit on the officer.

Miles pleaded guilty to assault, resisting a police officer and criminal damage on August 6.

Solicitor Ruth Johnson, mitigating, said the assault was an “entirely unprovoked incident”.

“He’s incredibly embarrassed for the anxiety and stress caused to the victim,” she added.

Miss Johnson said her client’s recollections of the day were “vague” due to him drinking with a friend while an event was being held on the quay.

She told the court that the day had been something of a wake-up call for him and he had stopped his job as a labourer in Lynn and moved to live with his mother and sister near Peterborough.

“It’s been described as a fresh start,” added Miss Johnson.

Miles, of Magistrates Road, Hampton Vale, was given the unpaid work as part of a 12- month community order.

He was also told to pay compensation of £500 to the victim and £150 to Burger & Social.

An order for payment of £105 costs and £114 victim surcharge was made.

There was no separate penalty on the resisting an officer offence.