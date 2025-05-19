A man has been jailed and banned from touching or entering cars that do not belong to him after admitting stealing from a number of vehicles in Lynn.

Tommy Goodman was sentenced to 98 weeks in prison and handed a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) at Lynn Crown Court when he appeared there on Friday.

The 25-year-old, of no fixed address in Lynn, had pleaded guilty to all the offences at an earlier hearing and has been sentenced to:

Tommy Goodman has been jailed. Picture: Norfolk Police

• 26 weeks for stealing from five cars (taking a satnav, money, tools, coats, an Amazon parcel and cigarettes) and attempting to steal from four further cars.

• 48 weeks for stealing from four further cars (taking money and bank cards), two counts of fraud (using the bank cards fraudulently), and two counts of attempted fraud. Six more thefts from cars were taken into consideration in this sentence.

• 16 weeks for dangerous driving after driving a car the wrong down one-way streets in Lynn town centre at 2am on January 7 this year, while under the influence of drugs and without a licence or insurance. He has also been disqualified from driving for 12 months.

• Eight weeks for assaulting an emergency worker after attacking a police officer inside the entrance to Lynn Police Station.

Goodman’s three-year CBO states he must not touch or enter any vehicle unless he is the registered keeper of the vehicle or insured to drive it, except when in the presence of the registered keeper of the vehicle or the person insured to drive it, or invited by the registered keeper or the policy holder to touch or enter the vehicle.

This does not apply to a vehicle for the purpose of travelling on public transport.

Inspector Ben Jarvis of West Norfolk Police said: “Goodman is a repeat offender whose actions have caused significant distress throughout the community.

“His crimes have not only undermined the public’s sense of safety but also included the theft of items belonging to children from vehicles.

“We are satisfied that he is now serving a substantial prison sentence, and the imposition of a Criminal Behaviour Order will help prevent further offences. This order equips us with the means to respond swiftly and firmly should he reoffend.”