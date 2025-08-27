A man who caused shock by lying naked in a town park has been fined.

Vygantas Zilinskis, 32, was arrested in The Walks on Saturday, July 26, after police received reports that he was lying unclothed in the popular park.

He appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court yesterday, where he admitted committing an act outraging public decency by behaving in an indecent manner.

Vygantas Zilinskis lay naked in The Walks. Picture: Google Maps

Zilinskis, of Goodwins Road in Lynn, was ordered to pay a fine of £197.

At the time of the offence, Zilinskis was bailed with strict orders not to return to The Walks or any children’s play area, or to be drunk in a public place.