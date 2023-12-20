A Gaywood man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for multiple sex offences against a child – who was already vulnerable.

Jon Paul Dorling, 49, of Bishops Road appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, December 8 where he was sentenced to 14 years for seven counts of sexual activity with a child and one count of sexual touching after pleading not guilty at an earlier hearing.

He was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for ten years.

John Paul Dorling has been sentenced to 14 years behind bars. Picture: Norfolk Police

The court heard that between January 2017 and August 2019 Dorling engaged in sexual intercourse with a vulnerable child who had been in secure care due to being at risk of criminal sexual exploitation.

Dorling was arrested in August 2020 and questioned at Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre after the victim disclosed what had happened.

The victim described events happening in the suspect’s house and bedroom and described layouts and the duvet cover on his bed. Messages and searches on social media were also used as evidence.

Befriending the victim’s relative, Dorling connected with her on social media before immediately sending a friend request to the young teenage victim and began speaking with her on messenger, fully aware of her age.

The court heard how the victim was struggling with various issues when Dorling instigated sex with her.

The victim was told he loved her but, the court heard, he would also belittle and control her.

She would lie to people about where she was and what she was doing to protect him.

The victim told the court in her statement that Dorling had damaged her relationships with her own family, isolated her at school, changed the way she viewed relationships with men and friends into adulthood and still caused her depression and flashbacks.

She added: “With guilty verdicts at the end of this trial, I finally feel like my voice has been heard and I hope the sentence given reflects the enormity of Jon’s offending against me.”

Detective Sergeant Matt Hendry said: “This sentence goes some way to reflect the gravity of offending committed by Dorling and the effect that it has had on the victim.

“I would like to take the opportunity to praise the victim for her bravery in giving evidence and describing exactly what has happened to her at such a young age.”

If you would like to report a sexual offence, call 999 in an emergency. 101 is the non-emergency police number to report a crime or you can access help and support services, including the SARC (Sexual Assault Referral Centre) here.