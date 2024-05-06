Hours of waiting in court resulted in a lucky day for a defendant as he walked away without a fine.

Steven Shackcloth, 36, of Methuen Avenue in Gaywood, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted one count of being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

However, Shackcloth had his fine for the offence wiped by magistrates due to his case being delayed until the end of the day.

Shackcloth appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday

The court heard that on March 9 at around 6.40pm, police were called to an unrelated incident at Centrepoint in Lynn.

While officers were dealing with that incident, Shackcloth started to deflate the tyres of the police car.

An officer approached Shackcloth and asked what he was doing. He was pulled away from the car, and smelt of alcohol and had to be helped from falling over.

He appeared unrepresented in court and said: “I would just like to apologise for my actions, that’s all.”

Originally he was fined £40 for the offence and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £16. However, these amounts were wiped by magistrates.

The chair of the magistrates said: “We will say that has been paid because you have been here all day.”