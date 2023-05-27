A man will have to wait until next year to face a trial after pleading not guilty to drink-driving.

Bryant Cole, 48 appeared at Lynn’s Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he indicated his plea for the offence which is alleged to have happened in the town.

Cole is accused of driving above the specified alcohol limit when he provided a reading of 47mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath on April 8, the legal limit is 35mcg.

Cole will return to Lynn Magistres' Court

Cole, of Mounts Pit Lane, Brandon, has been released on unconditional bail and is expected to return to Lynn Magistrates’ Court on April 2, 2024.