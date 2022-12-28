A man was banned from the roads for three years after drug-driving with a young child in his van.

James Terrey, 29, of Leete Way in West Winch, appeared at Lynn Magistrates' Court on Thursday charged with driving a transit van while over the legal limit for cannabis.

He pleaded guilty to the offence, which saw him caught on Oldsunway in Lynn on July 13.

Terrey was over the legal limit for cannabis when caught by police (Image: iStock)

Prosecuting, Emma Pocknell said police attention was brought to Terrey's vehicle being driven with a woman and small child in the passenger seat - with the latter not in a children's seat.

Terrey was pulled over and tested positive for drug-driving, returning a reading of 5.2 microgrammes of cannabis per litre of blood - with the legal limit being two.

Magistrates, led by Anne Parker, were informed that Terrey is a bricklayer and has recently been in the process of setting up his own business.

Terrey's solicitor described the offence as a "moment of stupidity" from an "intelligent man who made a silly mistake".

He also implored magistrates to take into account the fact that Terrey has two children.

However, due to Terrey having committed a separate drug-driving offence during the last ten years, magistrates had no discretion in handing him a mandatory three-year ban.

He was also fined £120 and ordered to pay legal costs of £75 and a £48 victim surcharge, totalling £243.

Terrey was treated as though he was on benefits during this sentencing due to the uncertainty surrounding his working future.

He said: "This is going to ruin my life. I wasn't even stoned."

Ms Parker replied by suggesting Terrey should have learned his lesson after his previous offence.