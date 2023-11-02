A man who has been made redundant three times turned his career around by starting his own business.

Jamie Williamson, 42, found himself “fatigued by interview phases” after he was made redundant for the third time since the pandemic.

He decided that he needed to take a step back from the stress of job searching and use his 15 years of marketing experience to go freelance.

Jamie Williamson (left) with his client Kiri (right) owner of Paint Genie

Jamie has 15 years of marketing experience under his belt

Norfolk Boy Marketing, based in South Wooton, focuses on supporting small businesses in the area by helping with social media, project design, branding, emails and websites.

Was starting a business always his plan? Jamie said: “It wasn't, it was purely circumstantial, but I’m quite happy with where it has ended up

“I’ve never been precious about the work I do, I’ve worked in factories and other stuff, you just can’t afford to be too proud.”

Jamie currently has six clients including Paint Genie, a car body shop in the North Lynn Industrial Estate.

Right now, he is being cautious not to over-promote himself so that he can deliver his best services but is considering the possibility of further growth in the future.

For more information on Jamie’s business, you can visit www.norfolkboy.co.uk