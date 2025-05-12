The man who injured four people at Fawkes in the Walks by setting off a firework has avoided jail.

Aidas Berzinskas, of Kings Green in Fairstead, filmed the shocking incident on his phone at the popular Lynn event on November 1 last year.

Aidas Berzinskas injured four people at Fawkes in the Walks last year

Fawkes in the Walks was attended by thousands of visitors, with the four victims suffering hand and neck injuries.

Berzinskas had previously admitted setting the firework off, and also pleaded guilty to an additional four counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and three counts of criminal damage.

At Norwich Crown Court on Friday, he was handed a 20-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to complete ten rehabilitation activity requirement days and pay £1,000 in compensation to each of his victims.

This is to be paid at £400 per month - £100 per victim.

The basis of Berzinskas’ pleas was that his offences were committed in a “reckless” manner rather than deliberately. This was accepted by the Crown Prosecution Service and Norfolk Police.

He moved to the UK in 2017. He committed no offences until 2021, but since then has been sentenced for the likes of drug possession, drug-driving and possession of a knife in a public place.

It was said that he launched the firework from an address outside The Walks.