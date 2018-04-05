Man who kicked puppies could be facing jail time, court told

A Lynn man who picked up and threw puppies almost two meters across his living room has been told he could be facing jail time.

Scott Doak, 25, care of Freiston, Fairstead, in Lynn, is due to be sentenced next month after magistrates heard of his “serious animal abuse” at a hearing at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The room heard how Doak kicked a female Staffordshire Bull Terrier and her three puppies before picking them up and throwing them almost two meters across a room.

Jonathan Eales, prosecuting, said Doak discovered chew holes in his sofa bed and shouted down to his father “you should have been looking after these dogs”.

Doak has previously been proven to causing unnecessary suffering to animals during a hearing last month where it was heard his male Staffie, Rocky, was suffering from malnutrition.

Mr Eales said: “Rocky was taken to the vets and was weighed at 12kg, he was a one on a standard system. To give you an idea of this scale, it goes from one to nine, which is obese. The ideal weight is a five.

George Sorrell, mitigating, said: “He now realises wanting to keep the adult dogs is inappropriate. He appears to have difficulty looking after himself let alone two dogs.”

Doak’s puppies have previously been signed over to be rehomed, and now magistrates have made an order to remove his male and female Staffies from his care.

The case has been adjourned until May 4 when an application to ban Doak from owning animals will also be considered.