A man who narrowly escaped jail last month once again faces a spell behind bars following his latest knife offence.

Stuart Wallace, 49, of Guanock Terrace in Lynn, narrowly avoided jail in January after a spate of offences including threats to kill, possession of a knife, assaulting a woman with a cheeseburger and theft.

On that occasion, he had breached a suspended sentence and so had it extended by six months. He was also handed a community order.

Stuart Wallace appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday

Wallace was back in Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to further charges of possessing a knife in a public place and using threatening words likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

These offences were committed on October 23, which meant they also breached his original suspended sentence.

Crown prosecutor Colette Harper told the court that on that date, a member of the public contacted the police after spotting Wallace carrying a knife through Lynn.

He was detained by officers a short time later, but no blade was found. However, upon reviewing CCTV footage from the area, they discovered that Wallace had removed the knife from his person and placed it in a bin.

Prior to that, the footage had shown him thrusting it “forwards and upwards towards someone”.

Officers attended hospital with the defendant, where he proceeded to swear in a public waiting area, using words such as “c**t” and “f**k”.

The starting point for his offences on this occasion means that Wallace once again faces prison.

In mitigation, solicitor Alison Muir said the charges could have been dealt with during Wallace’s January 25 court appearance, and was unsure why they had not been.

On the October 22 offences, she said Wallace had been assaulted on that day, and that the knife had belonged to the attacker before the defendant took it.

Ms Muir also told the court that Wallace had been assaulted outside of the building prior to his hearing on Thursday.

Magistrates have adjourned the case in order for Wallace to meet with probation services as part of his community order.

They will produce a report on his progress before any decision is made on his fate. The starting point for his current charges is six months in custody.

Wallace will return to the Lynn court on April 11 to be sentenced.