A 31-year-old decided the best thing to do was to run away from police in the middle of the night when they suspected him of drink-driving.

Liam Robinson appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted obstructing a police officer in the execution of their duty.

The court heard that in the early hours of November 16 last year, police received reports leading them to believe that Robinson was drink-driving.

They tracked him down in Lynn and pulled him over.

However, when stopped by the police, Robinson decided to run away from them.

He eventually made his way back to his parked vehicle, but ran away again through residents’ gardens, causing him to cut and bruise himself.

Robinson, of Gedney Road in Long Sutton, was eventually arrested.

His solicitor, Andrew Cogan, said that Robinson “didn’t see” any blue lights.

“He said he wanted to go for a jog,” the solicitor said.

“He said he was not over the limit, so why would he run away?

“I think we have to accept he obstructed the police.”

Magistrates fined Robinson £40, and ordered him to pay a £16 victim surcharge and court costs of £85.