A man refused to carry out a drugs test after police pulled him over for his poor driving.

Ricky Wilson, 32, of Sandringham Road in Gaywood, admitted failing to provide a sample when he appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

On April 5, Wilson was seen driving a BMW down Loke Road in North Lynn while “swerving across the lines”.

He was pulled over by police and was asked to carry out a drug swipe as they could smell cannabis coming from the car.

However, he refused to do so - and was subsequently arrested and taken into police custody.

In mitigation, duty solicitor Andrew Cogan said: “It is a great shame for him. If he did the roadside drugs wipe, he would not be facing any convictions today.

“Clearly, he passed the alcohol test.”

Mr Cogan said that Wilson did not carry out the test because he felt it was “unreliable”.

Wilson was fined £346, and will also pay a victim surcharge of £138 and court costs of £85.