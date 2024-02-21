A man who is serving a community order for stealing a bicycle put himself at risk of going to prison after failing to attend his probation appointments.

Shane Wilson, 29, of no fixed address but believed to be from the Lynn area, appeared in the town’s magistrates court last Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to being in breach of a community order.

Probation officer Lewis Spicer told the magistrates that on July 12 last year, Wilson was handed a 24-month community order after stealing a bicycle in Lynn.

Shane Wilson was at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday

His community order required him to attend appointments with a probation officer. Mr Spicer said that Wilson had demonstrated “low engagement” levels with his officer.

Mr Spicer said Wilson poses a “high risk of harm” and that his offending is a “repeated pattern”. He suggested that he should be given a custodial sentence.

However, in mitigation, solicitor Charlotte Winchester suggested that at the time of the offence, Wilson was leading a “chaotic lifestyle” but has since been attending probation service appointments – as well as sessions with CGL (Change, Grow, Live).

“Probation appointments were being made in Norwich – he lives in Lynn,” Ms Winchester said.

“His life was very chaotic. He has now sorted benefits, and had been attending appointments in Lynn and attended CGL. He is currently living with his nan.”

Magistrates opted to let the community order run, and fined Wilson £40 for being in breach of it.

He will also pay a £16 victim surcharge.