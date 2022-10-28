A Lynn man who admitted stealing children's toys and presents from a car in the town to fund his drug habit has been jailed.

Frankie Saich, 37, of Pleasance Close, Gaywood, appeared at Lynn's Magistrates Court on Thursday via a video link from HM Prison in Norwich, where he is currently serving an eight-week sentence.

He pleaded guilty to a total of six offences, five of them being thefts, including three of stealing out of people's cars.

Frankie Saich had stolen various items out of people's cars. Picture: iStock

Saich, who has 59 previous offences on his record, also admitted to possessing a class A drug, cocaine, in Lynn on Thursday, January 27.

Prosecutor Lily Orr told the court that Saich was stopped in January by police and was then searched.

A white bag of powder was seized by police containing 4.62g of cannabis.

Then in August Saich was twice caught shoplifting from Lynn's Farmfoods store.

On Tuesday, August 2, Saich was seen on CCTV putting three boxes of washing machine tablets into his backpack.

The following week, he returned to the same store and snuck six joints of meat into his bag.

He was caught on CCTV and a member of the public also saw him stealing the meat, which led to his arrest.

On Wednesday, August 31, Saich then broke into three vehicles in the Gaywood area, the first being on Leicester Avenue.

Children's toys and presents, trainers, football boots and other items with a total value of £500 were taken from the vehicle.

His next move was to go to Parkway, just around the corner, where he got into a car and stole a bag with designer sunglasses and a Monster energy drink inside.

His final crime was to head to the Fairstead area to break into another vehicle and take another pair of designer sunglasses.

All of the offences were reported by the owners of the vehicles and police later found them in Saich's property where they arrested him.

Mitigating was Alison Muir, who said Saich made the thefts to fund his drug addiction.

"He's been a heroin addict for six years, and has been on a downward spiral," said Ms Muir.

She added: "They're not sophisticated thefts."

Saich was sentenced to 10 weeks in prison and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £154.