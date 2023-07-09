A man who has committed a number of thefts – with the most recent being a garden furniture set – told magistrates that he “needs to get out of the cycle” of offending.

Lewis Pegg, 35, appeared at Lynn’s Magistrates Court on Thursday, where he admitted to stealing the furniture from the foyer of B&Q on the town’s Hardwick Industrial Estate.

Prosecutor Emma Pocknell said that on March 29, Pegg entered the front foyer of the DIY store and picked up a patio set and left without paying.

Pegg took a garden furniture set from B&Q without paying for it. Picture: Google Maps

Ms Pocknell told magistrates that Pegg had two recent convictions of theft in January this year and in June 2022.

“In police interview he said that he was guilty immediately,” said Ms Pocknell.

Pegg, of Charles Close in Dereham, appeared unrepresented in court and said: “I’m an idiot and I’m sorry.

“I’m working now, and I need to get out of this cycle. I’m on medication and I’m going up the ladder now if you know what I mean.

“I try not to hang out with certain people now.”

Pegg was ordered by magistrates to pay £148 in compensation to B&Q as the garden furniture was not recovered.

He was also fined £100 and ordered to pay court costs of £45.