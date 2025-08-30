Sandwiches, crisps and a bottle of wine sound like the perfect summer picnic - but maybe not if you stole it.

Arturas Gilys, of Pleasance Close in Gaywood, was in the dock at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday for two counts of theft and one attempted theft.

The 36-year-old pleaded guilty to all three offences - which saw him breach a conditional discharge given to him on July 10.

Gilys stole from Home Bargains in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

He was caught on CCTV on two occasions, July 24 and 29, entering Home Bargains in Lynn.

The first time, he entered with another man and proceeded to stuff the wine down his trousers.

Gilys then returned 45 minutes later to try to steal a sandwich.

Staff saw him take the food out of his trousers and place it back on the shelf, at which point the packaging was so damaged that it could not be resold.

Days later, he reappeared in the shop and made off with another bottle of wine and a multipack bag of crisps.

His haul came to a grand total of £18.68.

In mitigation, solicitor George Sorrell admitted that Gilys should not have gone out stealing “cheap wine”.

“But he is not a greedy individual - he chose to shop at Home Bargains,” he said.

He added that Gilys, who has four previous convictions, was drunk at the time and has an issue with alcohol.

“He is quite remorseful about appearing here today,” the solicitor said.

“He has been in contact with an agency called Change, Grow, Live, which is going to help him with his problem.”

Chair of the magistrates, Jocelyn Girling, said: “If you go out stealing again, you are going to end up in prison. Do you understand that?

“There’s only so much we can do.

“You’re on that slippery slope at the moment, going down. We want to see you going up.”

Gilys was handed a £120 fine and will have to pay back the £18.68 to the shop.

He will also pay a victim surcharge of £48 and £85 in court costs.