A man who went through a “very bad year” has been handed a disqualification after being caught drug-driving.

On October 1 last year, Jamie Ambrose, 34, of Willow Court in Spalding, Lincolnshire, was driving into the ‘no entry’ zone of St James Court in Lynn when he was pulled over by the police.

When the car stopped, officers could smell cannabis on - so they undertook a drug swipe on the Ambrose which was positive for the Class B drug.

Jamie Ambrose was caught drug-driving. Picture: iStock

He was taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre, and a sample was taken which came back with a reading of 6mcg of Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol - a cannabis breakdown - per litre of blood. The legal limit to drive is 2mcg.

Ambrose appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to the offence.

Mitigating, duty solicitor George Sorrell said Ambrose accepts the facts of the incident.

“He is not a habitual user and last year was a very bad year for him,” Mr Sorrell said.

Last year, Ambrose found himself homeless and living in a caravan, leading to him resorting to drugs for “comfort”.

Mr Sorrell said: “To his credit, he has looked for work that won't require a driving licence.”

Magistrates disqualified Ambrose from driving for 17 months and fined him £500.

He will also pay £200 in victim surcharges and £85 in court costs.