King's Lynn man who twice attacked supported living accommodation staff member as well as fellow resident appears in court

By Lynn News Reporter
Published: 06:00, 04 September 2022

A staff member at supported living accommodation in North Lynn was twice assaulted by a resident.

Frankie Jackson has also admitted attacking a fellow resident at the complex in Boudicca Court.

Jackson, 30, now of Napier Close in Fairstead after being served an eviction notice as a result of his behaviour, appeared before town magistrates on Thursday to plead guilty to three matters.

