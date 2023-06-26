A man who used to drink eight litres of cider a day stole cheese and washing pods from a town store.

Lynn man Edward Ellis, 39, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court last Thursday charged with theft from a shop.

He pleaded guilty to the offence, which he committed on March 22 this year.

The Lidl store on Austin Street in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

Crown prosecutor Qamar Iqbal told magistrates that on that date, Ellis entered the Lidl store on Austin Street with another man.

He proceeded to steal £49 worth of cheese and washing pods from the shop, but was confronted by security staff.

Police were subsequently called, and Ellis was arrested.

In mitigation, George Sorrell told magistrates that Ellis currently lives in one of Lynn’s homeless pods – and is making strides to make his life “better”.

“He is very happy there, and he is happy that help is being given to him,” the solicitor said.

He added that Ellis used to drink eight litres of “strong cider” every day, but has now cut down to three or four litres of “weak cider”.

“I don’t know how he survived,” Mr Sorrell said.

“He is proud of it, because he has managed to keep out of trouble since this incident.”

Magistrates, led by Roger Marston, handed Ellis a nine-month conditional discharge for the theft from Lidl.

He was also ordered to pay a £26 victim surcharge.