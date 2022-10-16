A man was caught carrying two different types of class B drugs after "acting suspiciously" in Lynn's town centre.

Kacper Rzepecki, 22, was followed by officers from town to West Lynn on the A47 when he was a passenger in a vehicle.

Lynn Magistrates Court heard on Thursday that Rzepecki was found with a single joint of cannabis and a small snap bag of white powder, amphetamine, in the back of his phone case.

A man was caught carrying two different types of class B drugs after acting suspiciously in Lynn's town centre. Picture: iStock

He was also found with class B drugs in April this year.

Mitigating, Andrew Cogan said: "My client made admissions early on, he was found with a minuscule amount of drugs.

"He told me that it had the street value of £2-3 of cannabis and £5 of amphetamine.

"He also said that his behaviour in town wasn't suspicious."

Rzepecki, of Cherry Road, Wisbech, was given a £200 fine for both of his offences along with an added £80 victim surcharge and £105 in court costs.

The court heard he was already serving a suspended sentence, so an additional three months were added to that sentence.