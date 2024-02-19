“I’m not getting a f**king taxi home”, were the words of a 24-year-old who refused to leave an area of Lynn after a night out.

Harry Hopkins, of Reid Way in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Prosecutor Holly Postle said that the offence was committed on New Year’s Eve, after Hopkins was ejected from Bar 100 in Lynn.

The incident took place on Norfolk Street in Lynn

Police officers were on patrol in the area and saw Hopkins arguing with door staff. He was shouting and swearing.

Officers asked Hopkins to leave the area, but he replied: “I’m not getting a f**king taxi home.” He was then arrested.

He appeared unrepresented in court and said: “I went to the pub and got in an argument – my fingers got bent back.

“The bouncers told me to go home. I told them about what happened but didn’t report it to the police.

“This is my first conviction – I felt victimised. I apologise that this has come to court.”

Hopkins was fined £50 for the offence, and also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20 and court costs of £50.