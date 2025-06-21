A drink-driver who was banned for an “extremely serious offence” has had his disqualification reduced following an appeal.

George Warden, of Reid Way in North Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, claiming he is “not the same person as before”.

The court heard that back in February 2023, Warden was seen weaving from left to right in his Audi A4 while travelling at 65mph on a 30mph road.

He was ordered to stop by the police, but refused to do so.

Warden eventually came to a stop and failed a roadside breath test.

He was arrested and taken into Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre for questioning. In custody, he provided a reading of 110mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The legal limit to drive is 35mcg.

At a court appearance in April 2023, Warden was disqualified from driving for 44 months - running until December 2026.

On Thursday, he pleaded with magistrates to lower his sentence.

Warden said: “At the time of the offence, I was not very mentally stable.

“I know it was silly to get behind the wheel of my car. I am no longer drinking or taking drugs.”

Warden said that he is a pig farmer, and his partner has to take him to work, which is an “inconvenience” due to family circumstances.

“I have started my own business and have a steady flow of work,” Warden said.

“I know it is a long struggle, but I do not want to push it on her [his partner] to run me around.

“I agree with the sentencing given. Working in farming, my license is more of a necessity than a want.

“The person who stands before you today is not the same person as before.”

Magistrates described the matter as an “extremely serious driving offence”, which is not the first for Warden - who was also convicted of drink-driving in 2020.

However, the bench decided to reduce his disqualification by nine months - meaning that he can drive again on April 19, 2026.