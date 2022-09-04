Home   News   Article

King's Lynn man who admitted being drunk and disorderly near bus station ordered to pay £10 fine

By Lynn News Reporter
newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk
Published: 06:00, 04 September 2022

A court case in Lynn resulted in a £10 fine for a town resident.

Daniel Clark must also pay a £4 victim surcharge following the case heard at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

No prosecution costs were ordered so the defendant’s day before the bench cost him a total of £14.

King's Lynn bus station
The 36-year-old self-confessed alcoholic had pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly outside the town centre’s Sainsbury’s store on August 11.

The court heard that Clark was one of a number of drunken people intimidating members of the public in and around the bus station area.

However, magistrates took a lenient view after hearing that the defendant, who lives in a council homeless pod in Kingsway, North Lynn, was waiting for a date to go on a detox course.

He had been given a 12-month conditional discharge in July for drug possession.

Clark said in mitigation on the latest offence: “I’m sorry for my actions.”

No action was taken on the breach of the conditional discharge.

