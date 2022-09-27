A Lynn man died due to drug-related causes after becoming unresponsive in a bath at his home, an inquest has concluded.

David Game, 38, of St Edmundsbury Road, died on Wednesday, July 6 at home after his daughters found him when he shouted for help.

His children then called emergency services, with the inquest told that Mr Game had got into the bath the night before but had never got out.

Paramedics and police officers arrived at the scene but Mr Game, who was reportedly shaking before becoming unresponsive, could not be saved.

Mr Game had smoked cannabis frequently over the past 15 years but made an attempt to quit months before his death.

During the inquest, held at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Monday, his sister gave a statement along with police officers and others who shared medical evidence.

Mary Self said, in a statement read to the court, that Mr Game had good physical health but smoked cannabis regularly as well as tobacco.

She also said that he had complained that he was feeling unwell days before his death.

The inquest was told that he would take frequent baths when feeling unwell after smoking cannabis.

Medical evidence from Dr Sumaira Ilyas, a GP at Gayton Road Health Centre, stated that Mr Game was admitted to hospital on several occasions for severe vomiting after using cannabis, including five A&E visits in 2021.

He was diagnosed with Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome and was advised to stop smoking the drug.

A post-mortem examination found out no alcohol was in Mr Game's system but there were traces of cannabis. It could not be determined when it was taken.

Mr Game's exact cause of death was unascertained, however in summing up evidence, assistant coroner Johanna Thompson said it was drug-related.

