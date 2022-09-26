A West Norfolk driver who claims he was “misled” into taking cocaine at a party was caught drug-driving minutes later.

Police received a tip-off about Paul Groves and found him on the A47 at Saddlebow, Lynn.

It was his second driving under the influence offence in three years and he was banned from the roads for 36 months.

The A47 in Lynn

The 46-year-old, of St Peter’s Road, West Lynn, pleaded guilty to drug-driving on May 28 when he appeared before town magistrates on Thursday.

Prosecutor Lily Orr said: “At about 8pm police received a call that the driver of a Mercedes had been seen to snort cocaine and was weaving all over the road.”

In custody, he gave a reading of 29 micrograms of cocaine per litre of blood. The legal limit is ten.

In mitigation, George Sorrell said it had been a difficult time for his client who had been supporting his mother while his father was gravely ill in hospital.

“He was invited out to take a break and go to a party. The drugs were there,” said the solicitor.

“He wasn’t particularly keen to take them. In fact he tells me he was misled into taking them but accepts that he did.

“Someone there informed the police. That’s his suspicion – that they didn’t like him.”

As well as the ban, Groves, who was convicted of drink-driving in 2019, was fined £600 and ordered to pay £105 costs and £60 victim surcharge.

