A man who was on a night out in Lynn when he went to his car has admitted being in charge of a vehicle while above the specified drink drive limit.

Michal Pachla, 24, of Pandora Drive, Peterborough, appeared at Lynn's Magistrates Court on Thursday following the incident on Sunday, October 30.

Prosecutor Emma Pocknell told the court that police officers on patrol in Lynn became aware of a vehicle's alarm going off at around 4.15am.

Michal Pachla was on a night out at Bar and Beyond in Lynn and was later arrested by police. Picture: Google Maps

Officers saw a man in the car with keys in his hand and he admitted to police that he had been drinking.

His solicitor George Sorrell said that Pachla had no intention of driving the car.

"He was staying at a friend's in Lynn and went to the nightclub Bar and Beyond," he said.

"They returned to the friend's house and the defendant went to his car which was parked 30 seconds away to get some cigarettes.

"I understand for a smoker it's quite important to get hold of cigarettes.

"When getting them, he set off the alarm, which is easy these days as cars have a mind of their own."

He added that there was no evidence of Pachla driving the vehicle.

"If it helps, he never actually got to find the cigarettes," added Mr Sorrell.

Pachla was fined £400 with an added victim surcharge of £160 and court costs of £105.

"You will have to drive very carefully," said chair of the magistrates William Hush.