A drunken episode at Lynn’s Festival Too has left a Fairstead man with a £413 court bill.

Christopher Olivier did not attend the town’s magistrates’ court as scheduled on Thursday to answer the charge of being drunk and disorderly on July 8.

The case was found proved in the 31-year-old’s absence.

The crowd at Festival Too 2022

Prosecutor Abdul Khan said Olivier was seen by police being argumentative with security guards after being refused entry to the festival site in Tuesday Market Place.

Officers led him away and he soon turned his foul-mouthed abuse and aggressive behaviour towards them.

Mr Khan said: “They had been going to issue him with a Section 35 dispersal notice to leave the area.”

Olivier, of Barrett Close, was fined £220 and ordered to pay £105 costs and £88 victim surcharge.

For information on how we can report on court proceedings, click here