A man has admitted to being drunk and disorderly on Lynn's High Street.

Jack Brown, 27, of Dereham Road, Shipdham, Thetford, appeared in Lynn's Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Prosecutor Lily Orr told the court that on Tuesday, October 25, police were called into incident in the town centre.

King's Lynn High Street (61063076)

Brown was shouting and swearing loudly and children were nearby.

Police told him to stop swearing but Brown continued to do so, police also reported that Brown's words were slurred and that they could smell alcohol.

Witnesses also reported feeling distressed from seeing the incident.

Unrepresented by a solicitor, Brown said that he had recently become homeless and faced family issues.

He said: "To be fair, I've always been good and keep out of trouble, I've started drinking because of my circumstances."

Brown appeared in Lynn's Magistrates Court back in June for also being drunk and disorderly.

He had been given a six month conditional discharge which he breached for appearing in court in that time.

The magistrates decided to let the discharge run given Brown's circumstances.

Chair of the magistrates William Hush said: "We could consider your previous conditional discharge but we're going to let it run as you're back for the same offence.

"But it's in the public interest that we take some action."

Brown was fined £40 with an added victim surcharge of £16 and court costs of £50.

The case concluded with Mr Hush saying: "Don't become a fine defaulter."